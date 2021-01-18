Singapore to resume Shangri-La Dialogue security summit this year - defence minister

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Singapore plans to resume the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city-state’s defence minister Ng Eng Hen said in a social media post. The annual event, which was scheduled to be held in Singapore between June 5-7 in 2020, has attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra)