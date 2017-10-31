FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore September bank lending up 1 pct
October 31, 2017 / 2:40 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Singapore September bank lending up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in September rose 1 percent from August on the back of higher disbursements to financial institutions, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$640.7 ($470.69) billion last month, up from S$634.4 billion in August.

Bank lending in September rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$ 570.4 billion in September from S$569.1 billion in August. It was at S$517.2 billion a year earlier.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. ($1 = 1.3612 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

