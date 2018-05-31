FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 2:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore's bank lending rises 0.8 pct in April from month earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending rose 0.8 percent in April from a month earlier as loans to businesses increased, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$667.1 billion last month, up from S$661.6 billion in March.

Bank lending in April rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) fell to S$618.8 billion in April from S$613.5 billion in March.

The ACU refers to transactions in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sunil Nair)

