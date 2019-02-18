HIGHLIGHTS-Singapore unveils 2019/2020 budget proposal

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are some highlights of Singapore’s budget proposals for the fiscal year that begins April 1. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivered the budget speech to Parliament on Monday.

The budget plan comes days after data showed Singapore’s economy grew at its slowest pace in more than two years in the fourth quarter, and its trade ministry warned that manufacturing is likely to face significant moderation this year.

EXPENDITURE — To set aside about 30 percent of its total expenditure this year to support defence, security, and diplomacy efforts

PRODUCTIVITY AND MANPOWER — Automation support package will be extended by two years — To reduce quota for foreign workers in services sector in coming years — Firms can continue to apply for additional manpower in some cases. On a case-by-case basis, firms can bring in foreign workers with specialised skills that are in demand globally. — Expect to spend S$4.6 billion over the next three years on new and enhanced economic capability-building measures, with S$3.6 billion going towards helping workers “thrive amid industry and technological disruptions”

SUPPORT PACKAGE — To set aside S$6.1 billion Merdeka Generation Fund to cover costs of a package that support elderly Singaporeans