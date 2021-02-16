HIGHLIGHTS-Singapore unveils 2021/2022 budget proposals, support for hard-hit sectors

(Adds details on borrowing limit and petrol duty rates)

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are some highlights of Singapore’s budget proposals outlined by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.

The plan comes a day after the city-state reported its worst-ever recession in 2020, although the economy shrank less than initially estimated. Singapore expects its gross domestic product (GDP) to rebound by 4% to 6% this year.

The budget focused on accelerating structural changes in the economy, moving away from last year’s broad-based emergency support measures.

BUDGET DEFICIT -- Expects an overall budget deficit of S$11 billion, or 2.2% of GDP in the year ending March 2022 versus the last budget deficit of a record S$64.9 billion ($49.06 billion), or 13.9% of GDP. DRAWING ON PAST RESERVES -- To draw up to S$11 billion from the country’s reserves in the current budget, given the ‘exceptional circumstances.’ This is on top of drawing S$42.7 billion in the previous budget, which was less than the government had expected.

BORROWING LIMIT -- Sets a limit of S$90 billion for new bonds under the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act -- This is based on the expected pipeline of major, long-term infrastructure projects over the next 15 years S$24 BILLION SET ASIDE OVER THREE YEARS FOR FIRMS AND WORKERS -- “The efforts will span several years, but it is crucial that we start today. This builds on the momentum of the transformation push started five years ago,” Keat said.

S$11 BILLION SET ASIDE FOR COVID-19 RESILIENCE PACKAGE -- To address immediate needs to safeguard public health and re-open safely. -- To support workers and businesses where needed. -- To target support for sectors that are still under stress.

RAISES PETROL DUTY RATES -- Increases duty on premium petrol by 15 Singapore cents per litre and by 10 Singapore cents per litre for intermediate petrol. Changes to take effect from Tuesday. GENERAL SALES TAX -- Reiterates that an increase in the current 7% General Sales Tax will not take place in 2021 -- But says “we will have to make the move sometime during 2022 to 2025, and sooner rather than later, subject to the economic outlook.” FOREIGN AND LOCAL WORKERS -- To provide further help to support wage increments for companies to retain or draw in locals by extending the wage credit scheme for a year, at a co-funding level of 15%. -- To cut sub-dependency ratio ceiling for manufacturing S Pass in two steps, to 18% from Jan 2022, and to 15% from Jan 2023.

SUPPORT FOR AVIATION, TOURISM AND OTHER SECTORS -- Extension of Jobs Support Scheme for aviation, aerospace and tourism by six months. -- Firms in these sectors will receive 30% support for wages paid from April to June 2021, and 10% support for wages paid from July to September 2021.

TARGETED SUPPORT FOR WORST-HIT SECTORS INCLUDING AVIATION -- Extension of cost relief for aviation sector as international borders remain largely closed.