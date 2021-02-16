HIGHLIGHTS-Singapore unveils 2021/2022 budget proposals, support for key sectors

(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are some highlights from Singapore’s budget proposals outlined by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in parliament on Tuesday.

The plan comes a day after Singapore reported its worst ever recession in 2020, although the economy shrank less than initially estimated. Singapore expects its gross domestic product to grow 4% to 6% this year.

The budget focused on accelerating structural changes, moving away from last year’s broad-based emergency support measures for the economy.

S$24 BILLION SET ASIDE OVER THREE YEARS FOR FIRMS AND WORKERS -- “The efforts will span several years, but it is crucial that we start today. This builds on the momentum of the transformation push started five years ago, when we launched our Industry Transformation Maps,” the finance minister said.

S$11 BILLION SET ASIDE FOR COVID-19 RESILIENCE PACKAGE -- To address immediate needs to safeguard public health and re-open safely. -- To support workers and businesses where needed. -- To target support for sectors that are still under stress. FOREIGN AND LOCAL WORKERS -- To provide further help to support wage increments for companies to retain or draw in locals by extending the wage credit scheme for a year, at a co-funding level of 15%. -- To reduce sub-dependency ratio ceiling for manufacturing S Pass in two steps, to 18% from Jan 2022, and to 15% from Jan 2023.

SUPPORT FOR AVIATION, TOURISM AND OTHER SECTORS -- Extension of Jobs Support Scheme for aviation, aerospace and tourism by six months. -- Firms in these sectors will receive 30% support for wages paid from April to June 2021, and 10% support for wages paid from July to September 2021. -- Extension of Jobs Support Scheme for retail, arts and culture and food services at 10% for three months, covering wages paid up to June 2021.

TARGETED SUPPORT FOR WORST-HIT SECTORS INCLUDING AVIATION -- Extension of cost relief for aviation sector as international borders remain largely closed. -- Finance Minister expects the aviation sector “to use this lull to sustain and upgrade its capabilities and to prepare for the recovery.”