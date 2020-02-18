Singapore unveils hefty financial package to tackle virus outbreak

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Singapore unveiled on Tuesday an S$800 million healthcare package to fight the coronavirus outbreak and a further S$5.6 billion in two schemes to weather its impact on jobs and living costs.

Delivering his annual budget speech, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat also said a planned hike in goods and services tax would not take place in 2021 given the current state of the economy.

Singapore has cut its growth forecasts due to an expected economic blow from the new coronavirus outbreak, flagging the chance of a recession this year.