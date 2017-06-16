FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-Singapore May exports shrink again y/y, electronics shipments still solid
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 16, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Singapore May exports shrink again y/y, electronics shipments still solid

1 Min Read

(Corrects electronics exports figures in fourth paragraph)

By Fathin Ungku

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped for a second straight month in May, likely reflecting a high base effect from the year before.

Exports dropped 1.2 percent from a year earlier, data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) showed on Friday, but were better than a 3.7 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, however, exports increased 8.1 percent in May after contracting 9.0 percent in April. Expectations centered on growth of 3.6 percent for last month.

Export growth in the electronics sector was solid in May - a major driver of shipments in recent months - jumping 23.3 percent from the year before.

For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.