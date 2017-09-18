Singapore August exports up 17.0 pct y/y, exceeds forecasts

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose more than expected in August from a year earlier, helped by strength in electronics shipments and strong exports to China, official data showed on Monday.

Exports increased 17.0 percent in August on-year, data from the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore showed.

That was more than the 11.8 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

In July, exports grew a revised 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports grew 4.5 percent after a revised 3.3 percent decline in July. The Reuters poll had predicted an expansion of 3.1 percent.

Electronics exports, a major driver of shipments in recent months, rose 21.7 percent in August from a year earlier. Exports to China rose 43.2 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Richard Borsuk)