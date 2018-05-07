FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 7, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

REFILE-Singapore April FX reserves stand at $287.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Refiling to round down March reserves level to $287.1 bln from
 $287.2 bln)
    SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued the following foreign reserves
data for April.
    bit.ly/20w0a3K
   
                             April      March       February 
 Official foreign reserves     287.7      287.1       282.8
  (US$ bln)                                         
 Official reserves (S$ bln)    381        376.5       374.1  
                                                    
 of which gold and forex       378.5      374         371.6  
                                                    
 For detailed reserves data, see the Monetary Authority of
Singapore's website: www.mas.gov.sg
    

 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.