REFILE-Singapore April FX reserves stand at $287.7 bln

(Refiling to round down March reserves level to $287.1 bln from $287.2 bln) SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued the following foreign reserves data for April. bit.ly/20w0a3K April March February Official foreign reserves 287.7 287.1 282.8 (US$ bln) Official reserves (S$ bln) 381 376.5 374.1 of which gold and forex 378.5 374 371.6 For detailed reserves data, see the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website: www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)