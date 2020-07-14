Market News
July 14, 2020 / 12:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Singapore economy shrinks over 40% in Q2, confirming recession

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s economy contracted 41.2% in the second quarter from the previous three months, entering a technical recession, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, as lockdown measures against the COVID-19 outbreak inflicted pain on the trade-reliant economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 37.4% shrinkage.

On a year-on year basis, gross domestic product (GDP) plunged 12.6%, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Economists had forecast a 10.5% contraction. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

