FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 13, 2018 / 12:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore Q2 GDP expands 3.8 pct y/y, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Singapore’s trade-reliant economy grew slower than forecasts in the second quarter on a year-on-year basis, as the pace of manufacturing growth lost momentum, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 3.8 percent in April-June from a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday in a statement, versus the median forecast of a 4.0 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists. The economy decelerated from the revised 4.3 percent growth posted for January-March.

The economy expanded 1.0 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis.

That compares with a median forecast of 1.2 percent in the survey and slower than the revised 1.5 percent growth in the first quarter. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.