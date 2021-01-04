Singapore Q4 GDP shrinks 3.8% y/y, less than forecast

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Singapore’s economy contracted slightly less than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.8% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline of 4.5%.

GDP grew 2.1% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in October-December.

For the full year, the economy contracted 5.8%. (Reporting by Chen Lin and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sam Holmes)