2 months ago
Singapore private home sales in May fall 3.2 pct y/y
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 2 months ago

Singapore private home sales in May fall 3.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers fell in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Developers sold 1,024 units in May, down 34.3 percent from the revised 1,558 units in April and 3.2 percent from the 1,058 units sold in May 2016, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.

This comes after April sales of private homes by developers in Singapore more than doubled from a year earlier.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

