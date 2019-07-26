Singapore Q2 private home prices up 1.5% q/q, beating estimates

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Singapore private home prices increased 1.5% in the second quarter, data on Friday showed, beating an earlier estimate and reversing two previous quarters of declines.

The unexpected quarter-on-quarter jump underlined the resilience of the city-state’s real estate sector, seen at home and abroad as a safe haven, with the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s key price index hitting its highest level in at least five years at 150.8. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Richard Pullin)