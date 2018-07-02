FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 2, 2018 / 1:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore Q2 private home prices up 3.4 pct from Q1 - housing authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, July 2 - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment
Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore
private home prices during the second quarter of 2018:
    
  Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter             Q2/2018  Q1/2018
 Singapore private     3.4      3.9
 home prices                  
    - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and
data on units sold by developers up till mid-June.
    - URA will provide detailed statistics on July 27.

 (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.