Singapore Q2 private home prices up 3.4 pct from Q1 - housing authority

SINGAPORE, July 2 - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the second quarter of 2018: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2018 Q1/2018 Singapore private 3.4 3.9 home prices - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-June. - URA will provide detailed statistics on July 27. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sam Holmes)