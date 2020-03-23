Market News
March 23, 2020 / 5:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore's core prices fall for first time in a decade

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore’s main price gauge fell into negative territory for the first time in over a decade in February, data showed on Monday, with prices falling 0.1% from a year earlier.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 0.1% rise in core inflation - the central bank’s favoured price measure - but instead declines in airfares and holiday expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic led to deflation for the first time since January 2010.

Singapore’s headline consumer price index rose 0.3% from a year earlier, slightly below poll expectations of 0.35%. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below