Singapore's core prices fall for first time in a decade

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore’s main price gauge fell into negative territory for the first time in over a decade in February, data showed on Monday, with prices falling 0.1% from a year earlier.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 0.1% rise in core inflation - the central bank’s favoured price measure - but instead declines in airfares and holiday expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic led to deflation for the first time since January 2010.

Singapore’s headline consumer price index rose 0.3% from a year earlier, slightly below poll expectations of 0.35%. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)