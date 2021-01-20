Business investment into Singapore rises 13% to decade high

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Business investment commitments into Singapore rose 13% last year to their highest in a decade, government data showed on Wednesday, helped by sectors such as semiconductors, energy and chemicals.

Commitments for investments in fixed assets such as facilities, machinery and other equipment swelled to S$17.2 billion in 2020, well above a medium- to long-term goal of S$8 billion to S$10 billion, according to the Economic Development Board (EDB). (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)