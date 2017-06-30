Singapore May bank lending rises 6.8 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's total bank lending in May rose 0.32 percent from April as lending to general commerce increased, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$633.2 billion last month, up from S$631.2 billion in April.

Singapore's housing and bridging loans stood at S$193.7 billion in May versus S$186.5 billion a year before.

Bank lending in May rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$ 554.0 billion in May from S$551.4 billion in April.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku)