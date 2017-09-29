FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore August bank lending up 0.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 21 days ago

Singapore August bank lending up 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 - Singapore’s total bank lending in August rose 0.3 percent from July, on the back of higher loans to financial institutions, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$634.4 billion ($466.81 billion) last month, up from S$632.6 billion in July.

Bank lending in August rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$569.1 billion in August from S$553.4 billion in July. It was at S$523.1 billion a year earlier.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. ($1 = 1.3590 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.