21 days ago
July 26, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 21 days ago

Singapore June factory output rises 13.1 pct y/y, exceeds forecasts

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in June rose 13.1 percent from a year earlier, exceeding market expectations, helped by expansion in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for industrial production to increase 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output rose 9.7 percent in June, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast was for an increase of 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sunil Nair)

