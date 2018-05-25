FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 5:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore April factory output rises 9.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Singapore’s factory output grew more than expected in April, accelerating from March, helped by an upswing in pharmaceuticals production, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in April rose 9.1 percent compared with a year earlier, up from the revised 6.1 percent rise in March, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for an on-year 8.3 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose slower than expected at 0.2 percent in April, lower than the revised 0.5 percent rise in March.

The poll called for a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month rise of 1.2 percent.

Pharmaceuticals production in April jumped 10.7 percent, accelerating sharply from the 7.2 percent contraction in March.

Electronics output growth in April eased to 11.3 percent from a year earlier compared with an increase of 12.6 percent in March. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
