Healthcare
December 26, 2019 / 5:00 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Singapore factory output unexpectedly falls in November

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial output unexpectedly fell in November because of steep declines in electronics and pharmaceutical production, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output in November fell 9.3% from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, compared with a downwardly revised 3.6% increase in October. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of eight economists had predicted a 0.8% rise.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 9.4% in November, after a revised 3.0% increase in the previous month. The median forecast was for a 1.1% increase, based on estimates from five analysts.

Industrial output was pulled down by pharmaceutical production, which declined 12.7% in November from a year ago, and electronics manufacturing, which fell 20.9%. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below