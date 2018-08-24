FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
August 24, 2018 / 5:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore July factory output growth slows on-month, but beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production growth slowed slightly on-year in July from a month ago, but still came in above forecasts, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in July rose 6.0 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, slower than the revised 8.0 percent on-year growth in June. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 5.4 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.7 percent in July, lower than the revised 4.4 percent rise the month earlier. The median forecast was for a contraction of 1.3 percent.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing output in July grew 14.1 percent from the year earlier after rising 17.4 percent in June.

Electronics output was up 5.4 percent in July from the year earlier after, slowing from the 7.9 percent growth seen in the previous month. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.