April 26, 2018 / 5:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore March factory output rises 5.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production in March grew slightly more than expected from a year earlier thanks to a rise in electronics production, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output rose 5.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, after rising a revised 6.7 percent in February.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 5.4 percent expansion in March.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production in March rose slightly lower than expected at 0.3 percent after contracting a revised 2.6 percent in the month before. The median forecast was for an expansion of 0.5 percent.

Electronics grew 12.4 percent in March from a year earlier, after a revised 17.9 percent increase in February. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

