Singapore March manufacturing output down 4.8 pct y/y, as expected

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production in March fell from a year earlier as expected due to a plunge in electronics output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in March contracted 4.8 percent on year, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, in line with a Reuters poll of 10 economists.

Electronics output declined 15.3 percent, after a 2.8 percent expansion in February.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell more than expected at 2.6 percent in March. The median forecast was for a contraction of 1.8 percent.

In February, manufacturing output grew a revised 2.6 percent from the year-earlier period and fell a revised 3.8 percent on a monthly and seasonally adjusted basis. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

