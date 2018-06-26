FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2017 / 5:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore May factory output rises 11.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production in May rose 11.1 percent from a year earlier, helped by an acceleration in pharmaceutical and electronics output, data showed on Tuesday.

The latest month’s manufacturing output was faster than April’s 9.1 percent year-on-year increase, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production expanded 0.4 percent in May, compared with a revised 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Electronic output rose 17.1 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 11.0 percent climb in the previous month.

Pharmaceuticals manufacturing spiked 19.2 percent during the month, versus a 10.7 percent rise in April. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie; Editing by Sunil Nair)

