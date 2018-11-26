Singapore October factory output rises 4.3 pct y/y, beats f'cast

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production in October handily beat expectations, data showed on Monday, helped by a sharp rise in pharmaceuticals output.

Manufacturing output in October rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 2.3 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2 percent in October. The median forecast was for a rise of 1.6 percent.

Pharmaceuticals production in October rose 15.8 percent from the year ago, while electronics output slipped 2.7 percent from the year before.