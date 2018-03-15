Singapore February private home sales fall 61.5 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore dropped 61.5 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 377 units last month, compared with 979 units in the same month a year earlier.

The level of sales fell 28.1 percent in February from the revised 524 units sold in the previous month.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Himani Sarkar)