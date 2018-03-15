FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 15, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Singapore February private home sales fall 61.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore dropped 61.5 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 377 units last month, compared with 979 units in the same month a year earlier.

The level of sales fell 28.1 percent in February from the revised 524 units sold in the previous month.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.