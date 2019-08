SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore dived 31.2% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 1,178 units last month, compared with 1,724 units in the year-ago period.

However, sales surged 43.5% from the 821 units sold in June. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)