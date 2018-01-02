FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 12:58 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Singapore private home prices post first annual rise in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's private home prices
rose 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter and edged up 1.0 percent
for the whole of 2017, recording the first annual rise in four
years, adding to nascent signs of a recovery in the city-state's
property market.
    The Urban Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday released flash
estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during
the fourth quarter of 2017:
    
  Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter             Q4/2017  Q3/2017
 Singapore private     0.7      0.7
 home prices                  
 
    - For the whole of 2017, private residential property prices
rose 1.0 percent, after falling 3.1 percent in 2016. That marked
the first annual rise in private home prices since 2013, when
prices increased 1.1 percent. 
    - Singapore's private home prices had recorded their first
quarterly rise in four years in the third quarter. 
    - Private residential property prices declined for 15
straight quarters from the fourth quarter of 2013 to the second
quarter of 2017, the longest stretch of consecutive declines
shown by URA data, which goes back to 1975.           

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
