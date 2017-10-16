Singapore September private home sales rise 29.1 pct from year earlier

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 29.1 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 657 units last month, compared with 509 units in September last year, data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.

The level of sales in September however, fell 47.3 percent from the revised 1,246 units sold in the previous month.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)