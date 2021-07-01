UPDATE 1-Singapore Q2 private home prices rise at a slower pace amid COVID-19 curbs

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home prices increased 0.9% in the second quarter from the previous three months, slower that the two-and- a-half-year high pace in the first quarter, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

The increase, however, still marked the fifth consecutive quarterly rise. During the second quarter, Singapore re-imposed some COVID-19 curbs, the toughest since exiting a lockdown last year, to combat a spike in local infections.

In the first quarter, prices increased by 3.3%, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.

Rising property prices in the past few quarters have led to some expectations that the government will step in to cool the market.

Singapore’s central bank chief Ravi Menon said on Wednesday authorities were highly vigilant about a sustained increase in home prices relative to income trends, and their goal was to make sure the market did not get ahead of economic fundamentals.

However, he added that the market was not overheated currently. (Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)