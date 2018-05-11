REFILE-Singapore March retail sales fall 1.5 pct from year earlier

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Singapore’s retail sales in March fell from a year earlier, as sales of motor vehicles as well as computer and telecommunications equipment dropped, data showed on Friday.

Total retail sales fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier, after rising 8.6 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Sales of motor vehicles fell 16.1 percent in March from a year ago, while those of computer and telecommunications equipment were down 8.0 percent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales rose 2.3 percent in March after falling a revised 1.6 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)