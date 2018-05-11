FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
May 11, 2018 / 5:05 AM / in 2 hours

REFILE-Singapore March retail sales fall 1.5 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Singapore’s retail sales in March fell from a year earlier, as sales of motor vehicles as well as computer and telecommunications equipment dropped, data showed on Friday.

Total retail sales fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier, after rising 8.6 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Sales of motor vehicles fell 16.1 percent in March from a year ago, while those of computer and telecommunications equipment were down 8.0 percent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales rose 2.3 percent in March after falling a revised 1.6 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.