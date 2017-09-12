FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore July retail sales rise 1.8 pct from year earlier
September 12, 2017 / 5:00 AM / a month ago

Singapore July retail sales rise 1.8 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s retail sales in July rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier, helped by growth in sales at petrol service stations, data showed on Tuesday.

Total retail sales rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier, after rising by a revised 2.0 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Retail sales at petrol service stations in July rose 8.1 percent from the year-ago period.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales rose 3.0 percent in July after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
