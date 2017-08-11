FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore June retail sales rise 1.9 pct from year earlier
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 11, 2017 / 5:18 AM / in 2 months

Singapore June retail sales rise 1.9 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore’s retail sales in June rose from a year earlier, helped by strength in department store sales, data showed on Friday.

Total retail sales for the month were up 1.9 percent on year, after having risen by a revised 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics. Retail sales at department stores rose 7.3 percent in June from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 0.5 percent in June after a revised 1.1 percent contraction in May. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sunil Nair)

