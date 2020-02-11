Singapore expects 25-30% drop in visitors this year due to virus

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Singapore expects visitor numbers to drop 25-30% this year due to the new coronavirus outbreak, with a significant decline in Chinese travel to the city state expected to extend to other key markets, its tourism board said on Tuesday.

The city-state has reported 45 cases of the virus, which has claimed over 1000 lives in China, while some countries such as Kuwait and Qatar have already started advising their citizens against travel to the Southeast Asian business hub.

Visitor arrivals rose 3.3% to 19.1 million visitors in 2019, with receipts up 0.5% to S$27.1 billion ($19.52 billion).