Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 13, 2019 / 3:46 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Visitor arrivals to Singapore climb to record high

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - International visitor arrivals to Singapore increased 6.2 percent in 2018 to touch a record of 18.5 million, helped by a higher number of travellers from China, its largest market, India and Malaysia.

Tourism receipts rose 1 percent to S$27.1 billion ($20 billion) in 2018, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday, based on preliminary estimates.

The board forecast 2019 visitor arrivals of 18.7 million to 19.2 million, a rise of 1-4 percent. It expects tourism receipts to increase between 1 and 3 percent to S$27.3 billion to S$27.9 billion this year.

$1 = 1.3586 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Shreejay Sinha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below