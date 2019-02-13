Visitor arrivals to Singapore climb to record high

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - International visitor arrivals to Singapore increased 6.2 percent in 2018 to touch a record of 18.5 million, helped by a higher number of travellers from China, its largest market, India and Malaysia.

Tourism receipts rose 1 percent to S$27.1 billion ($20 billion) in 2018, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday, based on preliminary estimates.

The board forecast 2019 visitor arrivals of 18.7 million to 19.2 million, a rise of 1-4 percent. It expects tourism receipts to increase between 1 and 3 percent to S$27.3 billion to S$27.9 billion this year.