Singapore Feb non-oil exports down 5.9 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil exports unexpectedly fell from a year earlier in February, at the fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years, due to a decline in electronic exports and trade across most of its top markets, official data showed on Friday.

Exports fell 5.9 percent in February year-on-year, data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing significantly from the revised 12.9 percent rise the month before.

This was worse that the 4.4 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

Exports in February showed the biggest on-year decline since October 2016, when exports fell 14.0 percent, Reuters data shows.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 2.6 percent after contracting a revised 0.4 percent in January. The poll predicted a 0.3 percent contraction.