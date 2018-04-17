Singapore March non-oil exports down 2.7 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil exports unexpectedly fell from a year earlier in March as electronics shipments declined for the fourth consecutive month, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports fell 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore showed, a slower decline than the revised 6.0 contraction the month before.

This was worse than the 0.2 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

Electronics exports fell again in March at 7.1 percent year-on-year, however improving from the 12.7 percent contraction in the month earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports fell 1.8 percent after contracting a revised 2.7 percent in February.

The poll predicted a 4.7 percent rise. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)