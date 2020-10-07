Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Singapore's unemployment rate surpasses financial crisis peak

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers wipe down doors at a train station during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s overall unemployment rate rose to 3.4% in August, official data showed, the highest since the middle of 2004 as businesses shed jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate nudged above a 3.3% peak hit during the global financial crisis in September 2009, the data showed.

The city-state last month began releasing jobless data on a monthly basis, on top of quarterly numbers which hit a decade high in the second quarter of this year. Provisional third quarter data is due later this month.

Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up