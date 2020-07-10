Singapore's ruling party seen retaining power, sample vote count shows

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) is set to retain its parliamentary majority, a sample of votes showed from a ballot held on Friday under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic.

The random sample of 100 votes taken from each polling station showed the race for some of the seats was close and the Elections Department has said that the final result could be different.

The PAP has held power since the city-state’s independence in 1965 and never seen its vote share drop below 60%. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Nick Macfie)