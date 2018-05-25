Singapore's new palm olein futures starts first day trading at $635/T -exchange

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - A new palm olein futures contract started trading on Friday on the Asia Pacific Exchange (APEX), Singapore’s newest and third derivatives bourse.
The U.S. dollar-denominated September futures contract opened at $635 a tonne and was last 1.1-percent lower in initial trading.
The bourse is backed by Eugene Zhu, a former CEO of China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange. APEX has said its major shareholders include Chinese conglomerate CEFC China Energy, Chinese futures commission merchant Xinhu Group and other international investment funds.
