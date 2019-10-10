COSCO unit's tanker discharges oil at Exxon terminal in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A supertanker owned by a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian), which is under United States sanctions for alleged transportation of Iranian oil, has docked in Singapore to discharge its Middle East crude cargoes, shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon showed on Thursday.

Coswisdom Lake, a very large crude carrier capable of holding 2 million barrels of oil, docked at Exxon Mobil Corp’s terminal on Jurong Island late on Wednesday.

Coswisdom Lake is owned by Pan Cosmos Shipping & Enterprises Co, which is a fully owned subsidiary of COSCO Dalian, according to a document issued by Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation on Oct. 1.