Company News
November 25, 2019 / 4:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore issues first correction request under "fake news" law

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Singapore former opposition politician Brad Bowyer on Monday corrected a Facebook post questioning the independence of state investment funds following a government request, in the first use of a new “fake news” law.

A statement on an official Singapore government fact-checking website, seen by Reuters, said the post by Bowyer was false. Bowyer posted on Facebook on Monday confirming he had issued a correction notice. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku and John Geddie; writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below