SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Three liquefied natural gas (LNG) traders from the Singapore unit of Russia’s Gazprom resigned last week, several industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

They include the global head of LNG trading for the company, the sources added.

Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan, additional reporting by Maria Grabar in MOSCOW, editing by Alexander Smith)