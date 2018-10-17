FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 17, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's H-Energy says to delay start of LNG terminal until 2019

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India’s H-Energy on Wednesday said it expected to delay the start-up of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the west of the country until the first quarter of next year.

The terminal had been slated to start full commercial operations by the final quarter of 2018, but that was likely to be pushed back after heavy monsoon rains affected the laying of a pipeline, said Rahul Tiwari, senior LNG trader at the company.

The 60-km (37-mile) pipeline connects the 4 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) terminal at the port of Jaigarh to the national gas grid at Dabhol. The terminal is a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

H-Energy, a unit of real estate group Hiranandani, is also expected to make a final investment decision on a separate 4 mmtpa LNG terminal in the east coast of India next April, Tiwari said on the sidelines of an LNG conference in Singapore.

Regasified LNG from that terminal, which would be capable of expanding to 7 mmtpa, could eventually be supplied to customers in Bangladesh through a natural gas pipeline from Kanai Chatta to Shrirampur, he added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.