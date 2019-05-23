MOVES-Former Platts LNG executive joins Australia's GLX

Company News
SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) -

* Marc Howson, a former liquefied natural gas (LNG) executive from S&P Global Platts, has joined Australian LNG trading platform Global LNG Exchange (GLX) this month, according to industry sources and his LinkedIn profile

* Based in Singapore, Howson has been appointed as managing director of LNG market development at GLX, according to the profile

* He was previously with Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc , for more than two years in editorial and market development roles and also has had stints in consultancy FGE, Russia’s Gazprom and Qatargas, according to the profile

* Howson could not immediately be reached for comment (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

