UPDATE 1-MOVES-Former Platts LNG executive joins Australia's GLX

* Marc Howson, a former liquefied natural gas (LNG) executive from S&P Global Platts, has joined Australian LNG trading platform Global LNG Exchange (GLX) on Tuesday, GLX Chief Executive Damien Criddle told Reuters on Thursday

* Based in Singapore, Howson has been appointed as managing director of LNG market development at GLX and his primary focus will be growing the LNG data and analytics produced by GLX’s alliance with IHS Markit as well as continuing to grow the activity on GLX’s trading platform, Criddle told Reuters via email

* “In terms of headcount, we are expanding our presence globally with strategic hires such as (Howson), and also increasing the size of our technical development team, as we expand our platform’s capability and functionality,” Criddle said

* Howson was previously with Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc , for more than two years in editorial and market development roles and also has had stints in consultancy FGE, Russia’s Gazprom and Qatargas, according to Howson’s LinkedIn profile

