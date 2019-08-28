Company News
August 28, 2019 / 1:43 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Platts to add new pricing LNG assessment in Singapore

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* S&P Global Platts will add a free-on-board Singapore liquefied natural gas (LNG) assessment from Oct. 1, the company said late Tuesday

* The netback assessment will be calculated by subtracting the freight rate from Singapore to Japan or Korea from its benchmark Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) assessment, the company said in a note to subscribers

* This would be on an FOB basis and would assume a voyage time of seven days from Singapore to Japan or Korea at 17 knots, the company added

* It is seeking feedback from its subscribers

* Platts’ JKM assessment is turning to be widely adopted as a benchmark in spot trading (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below